HBO’s Harry Potter Series Brings on Succession Producers Francesca Gardiner & Mark Mylod

The new Harry Potter series that has been in the works at HBO doesn’t have a title yet, but the show’s personnel are starting to come together. Today it was announced that Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod are joining the project as executive producers. Gardiner will also serve as showrunner while Mylod will direct multiple episodes.

Francesca Gardiner has previously produced Succession, His Dark Materials, and Killing Eve. She was also credited as a writer on His Dark Materials, The Rook, and The Man in the High Castle, among other shows.

Mark Mylod has an even longer resume. He produced and directed Succession, Shameless, and Entourage, as well as several episodes of other shows. He also directed six episodes of Game of Thrones and the film The Menu. He was recently tapped to direct the upcoming second season of The Last of Us.

Producers are essentially the bridge between the creative part of the show and the studio, ensuring that everything is running smoothly. These two producers already have a strong relationship with HBO and a track record of producing successful and award-winning series.

Casting is expected to happen now that the showrunners have been picked. The series aims to cover the original 7-book series starting with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, with an entirely new cast stepping into the beloved roles. The first season is targeted for 2026.

In addition to Gardiner and Mylod, the series will also have four other executive producers: J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts, and David Heyman.