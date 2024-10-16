Mistborn – Basic Information & Book Summaries

Mistborn is a fantasy series by Brandon Sanderson. It is one of the core series in his Cosmere, an interconnected narrative universe in which the majority of his published works take place. Below, you’ll find a spoiler-free (as possible) summary of the series and what it’s about, plus recaps that are spoiler-y summaries for people who already read the series and want a refesher. We’ll also go over the setting, magic, and characters.
This is a living document, and will be updated regularly as more Cosmere content is released. If you have any questions or suggestions, please drop us a line in the comments at the bottom of the page! If you’re looking for something specific, hit the Contents button to more easily navigate the article.
Summary – What is Mistborn About?
As spoiler-free as we can manage, while still having it be useful.
Mistborn is a fantasy series set on the planet Scadrial, during the time of the Final Empire. Ash covers the land, This empire is controlled by the powerful Lord Ruler, who is worshiped as a god. The Lord Ruler has maintained the status quo for a thousand years, with both societal and technological progress nonexistent; the nobles live in luxury, while the skaa remain destitute and suffering. A young orphan skaa named Vin joins a crew of thieves looking to change all that, and its leader Kelsier helps her discovers the special strengths she never knew she had inside of her.
That’s only really a summary of the first series, but the summary of the second series will give away what happens in the first series! You should really start with Era 1. The rest of this article contains spoilers for the Mistborn series.
Books
The Mistborn series currently is a trilogy and a tetralogy, with some extra novellas and stories set in each era.
Era 1
- [0.5] The Eleventh Metal
- [1] The Final Empire
- [2] The Well of Ascension
- [3] The Hero of Ages
- [3.5] Secret History
Era 2
- [4] The Alloy of Law
- [4.x] Allomancer Jak and the Pits of Eltania
- [5] Shadows of Self
- [6] The Bands of Mourning
- [7] The Lost Metal
There are at least two more trilogies planned, with a possible third trilogy that would be set between the two confirmed trilogies.
- Era 3 (confirmed) – 1980s equivalent technology, the start of the computer age on Scadrial
- Era 4 (possible) – Cyberpunk setting
- Era 4 or 5 (confirmed) – Space-age setting with faster-than-light travel
Book Summaries
The following summaries contain major spoilers, and are meant as a refresher for people who have already read the books. They are as short as they can be while containing all of the most relevant plot points. Some subplots are left out, except where they directly affect the main narrative.
Characters
Unlike the other “main” Cosmere series, Stormlight Archive, there are far fewer points of view in Mistborn. However, there are still secondary characters that get their own point-of-view chapters.
Main Characters
Era 1
Vin is the main character across all three books. Each book also has a few other characters whose perspective we switch to quite often: Kelsier in The Final Empire; Elend and Sazed in Well of Ascension and The Hero of Ages; Spook and TenSoon in Hero of Ages.
- Vin – 131 chapters
- Elend – 70 chapters
- Sazed – 55 Chapters
- Kelsier – 24 Chapters (plus 27 chapters in Secret History and Eleventh Metal)
- Spook – 14 Chapters
- TenSoon – 13 Chapters
Era 2
Once again, there is one true main character — Wax. Marasi and Wayne both get lots of chapters as well, however, with Marasi in particular getting more POV chapters as the series progresses. Steris also plays a larger role in the final book of Era 2.
- Wax – 131 chapters
- Marasi – 85 chapters
- Wayne – 45 Chapters
- Steris – 12 Chapters
Other Characters
Minor characters get more POVs in Era 1 than Era 2, generally speaking, but in both there are a handful of chapters from other characters.
Era 1
- Breeze – 9 Chapters
- Marsh – 9 Chapters
- Straff – 9 Chapters
- Zane – 5 Chapters
- Cett – 2 Chapters
- Dockson – 2 Chapters
- Human – 2 Chapters
- Wellen – 2 Chapters
- Allrianne – 1 Chapter
- Fatren – 1 Chapter
- Mennis – 1 Chapter
- Philen – 1 Chapter
- Tresting – 1 Chapter
- Walin – 1 Chapter
Era 2
- Miles – 3 Chapters
- Edwarn – 2 Chapters
- MeLaan – 2 Chapters
- Telsin – 2 Chapters
- Allriandre – 1 Chapter
- Irich – 1 Chapter
- Jordis – 1 Chapter
- Kelsier – 1 Chapter
- Migs – 1 Chapter
- Prasanva – 1 Chapter
- Ranette – 1 Chapter
- Templeton – 1 Chapter
- Wellid – 1 Chapter
- Winsting – 1 Chapter
Setting
The Mistborn series takes place in the Scadrian system, on the planet of Scadrial. The planet has undergone dramatic changes due to the Shardic power present on the planet. In the events before Era 1, the Lord Ruler moved the planet too close to the sun, then created volcanoes that spewed ash to block out the now-dangerous sunlight. He also modified the plants and animals on the planet so that they could survive in the low-light, high-ash environment, and moved human populations to the poles.
At the end of Era 1, the same power is used to resculpt the planet once again, moving the planet back to its proper orbit, making plants green again, and removing the volcanoes. A basin was created that is particularly hospitable to life. The people living on the southern pole suddenly found themselves surrounded by ice, however.
Era 1 is a pre-industrial society, while Era 2 takes place during an era of rapid industrialization. There are many similarities to Earth, although the presence of Allomancers and Feruchemists obviously changes the dynamics a bit (see Magic below).
Magic
While much of how magic works on Scadrial is revealed as part of the narrative, we’ll give a brief summary of the basics.
Allomancers are able to consume metals that they then “burn” to fuel their powers. Most are Mistings, able to consume and burn one kind of metal. For example, a Pewter misting can burn pewter to gain great strength and healing, while the two types of Steel misting burn steel to either push or pull on any nearby metal. Rare among Allomancers are the Mistborns, who can burn every type of metal — they are feared and respected as a result.
Feruchemists are similar, but instead store attributes in metal on their body called “metalminds”. They can store things like speed or health — making them slow or sick while doing so — and then “tap” their metalminds to become faster or rapidly heal. Originally, Feruchemists were all able to store any attribute, but as the bloodline was diluted, they became more similar to Allomancers, only able to store one attribute.
Hemalurgy involves using a spike made of a specific type of metal in order to steal the corresponding Allomantic or Feruchemic power. Spiking someone with the correct metal in the correct place on the body removes a part of the person’s Spiritweb (basically their soul) and attaches it to the spike. That spike can then be placed in another being, granting them the power that was stolen. Sanderson has stated that this technique could be used to steal any type of Investiture-related power, or even other aspects of a person, like their Connection or Identity.
There is one Shard on Scadrial, Harmony. Harmony is unique in that he is actually holding two Shards: Honor and Preservation.