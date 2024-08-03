The Dark Tower’s Mordred Deschain – Biography, History, & Character Information

Mordred Deschain is a pivotal and tragic antagonist in Stephen King’s The Dark Tower series. Conceived through a supernatural confluence of Roland Deschain‘s and the Crimson King’s essences, and born from Susannah Dean and Mia, Mordred’s existence is a convergence of dark destinies. A were-spider capable of shifting between his human form and a monstrous spider, his rapid growth and insatiable hunger are the driving force of his brief but impactful life. Mordred’s actions significantly shape the fate of Roland’s quest, and the overarching struggle surrounding the Dark Tower.

Appearances

Song of Susannah (The Dark Tower VI)

Conception and Background Revelation: The details of Mordred’s conception are revealed. Roland’s sperm is taken by an elemental demon in “The Gunslinger,” mixed with the Crimson King’s sperm, and implanted in Susannah by a hermaphroditic demon. Susannah’s pregnancy is transferred to Mia via some ancient technology; Mia then carries the baby to term.



The Dark Tower (The Dark Tower VII)

Birth and Initial Actions: Mordred is born in the Fedic Dogan. Upon birth, he immediately transforms into his were-spider form and kills Mia by sucking her dry. Susannah attempts to kill Mordred, shooting off one of his spider legs. This injury leaves a scar on his human form.

Mordred’s Growth and Survival: Mordred grows rapidly, transitioning from childhood to young adulthood in a matter of months. He survives by consuming flesh and blood, transforming into his spider form to feed. Mordred uses his psychic influence to force the robot butler Nigel to fetch him rats and other food.

Killing Walter O’Dim: Mordred encounters Walter O’Dim (also known as Randall Flagg) and psychically detects Walter’s intention to use him for his own gain. Mordred kills Walter by forcing him to rip out his own organs before finishing him off.

Pursuit of Roland’s Ka-tet: Mordred follows Roland’s ka-tet across Mid-World, biding his time to strike. He sustains himself by eating various creatures, including the remains of Dandelo and his horse, Lippy. The horse meat is poisoned, which makes Mordred sick and causes him to struggle to control his transformations.

Final Confrontation and Death: Near the fields of Can-Ka No Rey, Mordred makes his final attempt to kill Roland, who is now traveling with Patrick Danville and Oy. Mordred attacks during the night, but Oy sacrifices himself to protect Roland. Distracted by Oy, Mordred is ultimately killed by Roland, who shoots him dead. Mordred’s remains are later immolated by the campfire.



Early Life and Background

Mordred Deschain’s is the product of both Roland Deschain and the Crimson King, conceived through a series of supernatural interventions. Roland’s sperm was initially taken by an elemental demon disguised as an Oracle in book 1, The Gunslinger, and later mixed with the Crimson King’s seed. This potent mixture was then implanted in Susannah Dean during an encounter with another demon (possibly the same one, or same type). To ensure the pregnancy’s viability and to carry the fetus to term, the embryo was transferred to Mia, a demon who inhabited Susannah’s body. Mordred’s birth took place in the Fedic Dogan, a place of ancient technology, where he immediately displayed his monstrous nature by transforming into a spider-like creature and consuming Mia.

Mordred’s existence was long prophesied in Mid-World, foretelling the birth of a being from two fathers and two mothers, born through an incestuous and supernatural union. His destiny was to play a crucial role in the cosmic struggle surrounding the Dark Tower, potentially toppling the Tower and bringing chaos.

Physical Appearance

Mordred Deschain’s physical appearance is a blend of human and inhuman traits, reflecting his dual nature. In his human form, he possesses black hair, fair skin, and striking blue eyes, which are identical to those of his father, Roland Deschain. His eyes, described as “bombardier-blue,” hint at his lineage and the powerful bloodline of the Line of Eld. Mordred was born with a full head of hair and a set of small, white teeth, a clear sign of his inhuman origins.

Mordred’s body undergoes rapid growth, aging swiftly with each meal he consumes. This accelerated development leads him from infancy to young adulthood in a matter of months. His growth is a physical manifestation of his insatiable hunger and powerful nature. A peculiar red birthmark on one of his heels serves as a sigul of the Line of Eld, a mark that grants him access to the Dark Tower.

In his alternate form, Mordred transforms into a large, deadly spider with red eyes. This spider form retains a grotesque semblance of his human self, with his human face appearing on the creature’s dorsal side. The eyes of this face remain blue, even in his monstrous state. The birthmark relocates to his underside, taking on the shape of an hourglass, like the markings of a black widow spider.

Personality and Traits

Mordred Deschain’s personality is marked by a complex blend of hatred, anger, and vulnerability. His extreme and persistent hunger dominates his existence, a consequence of his rapid growth and accelerated metabolism. This hunger drives much of his actions, particularly when he is in his spider form, where his need for sustenance becomes even more pronounced. Despite his youth, Mordred possesses a high level of cognitive awareness and powerful psychic abilities. He can understand, read, and control the thoughts of those around him, making him a formidable opponent.

Mordred’s emotional state is multifaceted. He harbors intense hatred and anger, particularly towards Roland Deschain, his “white father”. This animosity is intertwined with a twisted form of familial connection, as Mordred simultaneously resents Roland and longs for his acknowledgment. He experiences moments of sadness and loneliness throughout his short existence. Despite brief desires to join Roland’s ka-tet and be accepted as a sibling by Eddie, Susannah, and Jake, Mordred ultimately rejects the idea of following Roland as a leader.

Mordred’s thoughts and emotions vary significantly between his human and spider forms. In his human guise, he retains more sophisticated and nuanced thoughts, while in his spider form, his thinking becomes crude and savage.

Strengths, Weaknesses, and Abilities

Mordred’s most notable strength is his ability to transform between human and spider forms at will. This transformation grants him enhanced physical capabilities and the power to absorb the knowledge and experience of his victims by devouring them. This ability allows Mordred to gain the memories and insights of those he consumes, further augmenting his already considerable intellect and psychic powers.

While they are not fully explored in the books, it seems Mordred has some level of mind control ability — he uses this power to force the Man in Black to mutilate himself before eating him. He also seems able to sense the thoughts and feelings of others.

Mordred’s rapid growth and accelerated metabolism are both a strength and a weakness. While his swift development enables him to mature quickly and harness his powers, it also leaves him with an insatiable hunger that can be debilitating. His constant need for sustenance drives many of his actions and makes him vulnerable, particularly after transformations. In his spider form, Mordred’s metabolic rate increases even further, making it difficult for him to sustain himself for extended periods.

Despite his formidable abilities, Mordred has significant weaknesses. His reliance on his spider form for feeding leaves him vulnerable in his human state, where he cannot satisfy his hunger with regular food. His desparate need for food leads to him consuming poisoned horse meat, which severely weakens him, impairing his transformation abilities and leaving him vulnerable to attack. This vulnerability is exploited in his final confrontation with Roland and Oy.

Key Relationships

Mordred Deschain’s relationships with key characters in The Dark Tower series are complex and fraught with tension. His primary connection is with his father, Roland Deschain, whom he both resents and longs to acknowledge. This relationship is marked by deep-seated animosity, with Mordred harboring a twisted form of familial connection towards Roland. Despite brief moments of wanting to be accepted, Mordred ultimately rejects the idea of following Roland as a leader and views him as a primary adversary.

Mordred’s relationship with Susannah Dean is also significant, as she is one of his mothers and played a crucial role in his conception. Despite this connection, Mordred harbors no affection for Susannah, viewing her primarily as a vessel for his birth. His actions towards both of his “mothers” are marked by violence and brutality, as seen when he kills Mia and attempts to harm Susannah.

Mordred’s interactions with other characters, such as Walter O’Dim and the members of Roland’s ka-tet, further highlight his cunning and vengeful nature. He murders Walter O’Dim in a brutal fashion after detecting Walter’s intention to use him for his own purposes.

Role in the Dark Tower Series

Mordred Deschain serves as a major antagonist in The Dark Tower series, playing pivotal roles in the sixth volume, Song of Susannah, and the seventh and final volume, The Dark Tower. His existence and actions pose a significant threat to Roland Deschain and his quest to reach the Dark Tower, but he also has clear symbolic meaning as well. The entirety of the series is the battle between light and dark, order and chaos, good and evil. This is reflected in Roland’s two “sons”: the dark nature of Mordred stands in stark contrast to the inherent good of Jake, the boy who eventually calls Roland father. The duality of Mordred’s internal narrative reinforces this theme of contrast.