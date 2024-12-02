“Do not be so smug,” she replied. “A part of you knows this path
you’ve started on is a terrible one. Listen to that part of you. Give it
a chance.”

And…

Despite himself, he did feel it. It was the part of
Taravangian that loved his daughter and grandchildren. The part of him
that had grieved when forced to manipulate Dalinar while trying to break
up the coalition. It was the part of Taravangian that remembered being
young, uncertain, dull—yearning to do more to help his people…