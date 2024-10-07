Wind and Truth Chapters 19 & 20 – Discussion and Analysis

Another Monday, another few chapters of Wind and Truth to read! Today’s chapters didn’t have the massively important reveals that last week’s did, but there was never any chance of that. Instead, today’s chapters move the plot along, with plans being made, feelings being voiced, and characters reminding us of their major psychological traumas they haven’t dealt with yet.

To best enjoy this article, first read chapters 19 & 20 of Wind and Truth over at ReactorMag.com. Naturally, this article has major spoilers for all the previous Stormlight Archive books.

Chapter 19 – Ruled by Voices

Kaladin, Syl and Szeth reach Shinovar. Kaladin and Syl encounter “dumb” plants.

This chapter gives us our first Szeth perspective in a little while, sure to be one of many given the central role he’s set to play in the coming chapters. Brandon has been having a lot of fun with his opening lines recently, repeating or mirroring openers from previous chapters. Chapter 19 is a callback to the very first line in the series (if we cheat and exclude the Preamble), “Szeth-son-son-Vallano, Truthless of Shinovar, wore white on the day he was to kill a king”. Now, however, he’s Szeth-son-Honor, and he’s wearing white by choice.

Sort of. He doesn’t really want to make choices, as it’s hard enough making the large decisions — so his wearing white, and shaving his head, are habits that are easier to keep than break. But Szeth continuing to follow traditions and obey masters (instead of making his own decisions) can’t last forever, assuming he wants to swear the final ideal of the Skybreakers.

We learn Szeth enjoys flying, same as our boy Kaladin. I was hopeful this meant we might see a burgeoning friendship between them, but this chapter made me think that if there will be a Szeth-Kaladin bromance, it’s not going to happen any time soon. A bit later in the chapter, Szeth annoys Kaladin by asking him if he’s a coward, and then telling him he should stop talking if he can’t explain what he means. Kaladin is an easy to annoy guy, but the things Szeth says in this chapter would annoy anyone.

Speaking of annoying, Szeth’s spren is kind of a jerk. When Szeth falls on his knees in front of the dandelion, calling it beautiful, his spren gives him a stern talking to:

“This emotion is unfitting of your station,” the spren said, audible and visible only to him. “Do not spoil your dignity with base sentimentality. You serve the law.”

It’s possible all Highspren are like this. Likely, even. Which is a shame, because their appearance — tears in the fabric of reality through which stars can be seen — is awesome.

Szeth reveals that he continues to hear voices, which is no real surprise; he hasn’t had a chance to start therapy with Kaladin, after all. Sanderson does more mirroring here, with the voice of Szeth’s spren mirroring the voices Szeth hears — the voices of the people he killed. There’s a glimmer of hope here, however: Szeth thinks of how the voices had been “quiet for some time”, which suggests that his condition may be improving, or at least could possibly improve.

The chapter isn’t all dour, fortunately. Szeth’s joy at seeing his homeland is sweet, and Kaladin and Syl’s confusion about the plants not hiding is a gag that I don’t think I’ll get sick of any time soon. I’m certain there will be a scene where Kaladin gets really dirty — as in dirt-y — because he isn’t familiar with dirt and doesn’t know the ground in Shinovar can get all over your clothes. Syl will definitely make fun of him when it happens.

Brandon Sanderson also does one of his signature moves in this chapter: having a character use an awkward simile in a conversation. I know it’s a book, but how often do you hear people actually use similes in a conversation, except when they’re trying to make a point and the other person isn’t getting it? This isn’t one of Brandon’s worst… but it isn’t one of his best, either.

“Yeah, but once the real plants retract,” Kaladin said, “these will be sitting out in the open. Like the lone soldier in a company with no armor on.”

A soldier with no armor “stands out”, but not literally — they aren’t isolated, like a plant would be if every plant around it retracted. It’s settled: in the Stormlight drinking game, you have to take a shot each time a character uses an awkward metaphor or simile.

Chapter 20 – Three Vital Points of Defense

The coalition of monarchs reacts to Wit’s revelation that Odium has a new vessel. Plans are made for the defense of the three capitals. Adolin and Dalinar grate against each other.

This Navani chapter opens with everyone still in shock after Wit reveals the news about Odium — which wasn’t shocking for the reader, since we knew already. The Sibling and the Stormfather both confirm that there is a new vessel, because “the tone has changed”. More and more, we’re learning that rhythms and tones play an integral role in the magic system of the Cosmere. In this instance, it’s very interesting that a new vessel changes the tone of the Shard — perhaps the fundamental nature of a Shard is actually modified in some way by the vessel?

During the conversation about Odium, the Stormfather seems to regret Rayse’s death, but quickly follows that up by saying he wished he could have killed Rayse himself. The Sibling’s reaction to this reveals that the Stormfather was different before, “happier… not so angry all the time”. Undoubtedly, having your creator and most of your children killed might make you unhappy and angry.

Some fans speculated last week that moving the capital cities might be a way to avoid losing the kingdoms to Todium’s assaults, but Wit bursts that bubble in Chapter 20. Apparently, changing capitals would violate the contract. As we already know, and as Wit explains to the monarchs, breaking agreements with Shards is generally a terrible idea.

In Rhythm of War, we learned that humanity has advanced far beyond what their ancestors were ever capable of technologically — the Fused are surprised and impressed with the Fourth Bridge and other fabrials. In this scene, we learn that the same is true, to some extent, in regards to Radiant powers. The Sibling is amazed at the map that Dalinar is able to create with a Lightweaver, as this was apparently something the ancient Radiants never did. Navani’s response is a wonderful summary of how discoveries can be made.

Science is usually the product of incremental advances, shared across a body of people working together, Navani said. But sometimes that group limits you, because they make assumptions. I know there are many things we’ve lost that the ancient Radiants did better—but at the same time, we’re not limited by their expectations.

The discussion of troop placements led by the Mink suggests that there are going to be three very messy, dangerous battles for the coalition in the upcoming days. None of the three fronts sound like they will be safe, and losing any of the kingdoms would be a major blow. How to defend — and how much to defend — each location is a difficult strategic decision. On top of that, Queen Fen and Emporer Yanagawn are both desperate to ensure that their kingdom is safe. The diplomatic considerations serve to further complicate Dalinar and the Mink’s decision making.

Sigzil’s apparent surprise at being tapped to command the Shattered Plains is also worrying, although not surprising. He was equally unsure when Kaladin put him in charge of the Windrunners, as Sigzil doesn’t see himself as a leader. It’s hard to know what to expect from him, honestly — he’s intelligent, but leadership under fire is a specific skill that I’m not sure he has just yet. This uncertainty in the commander on the Shattered Plains front makes me even more certain that these battles are going to be seriously messy affairs.

Jasnah, on the other hand, seems more self assured when she volunteers to lead the forces in Thaylen City. While she isn’t as experienced as other generals, she also isn’t too proud to consult with experts, and she’s been working hard over the past few books to learn the art of war and prove herself a capable commander and warrior. She’s a beast with her powers in combat, too — I look forward to seeing her wreak havoc on another battlefield.

The leader who volunteers for the third front, Azimar, is Adolin. It’s not 100% clear why Dalinar hesitates to agree, but I’d guess it’s because of what the Mink stated just prior: that he thinks it would be better to not even attempt to defend the Oathgate in Azimir, due to how difficult it will be. Of course, Dalinar won’t say this. And of course, Adolin assumes his father hesitates because he doesn’t think Adolin is capable of handling the mission. They butt heads yet again in this scene, with both men saying things that upset the other. At this rate, the only way these two will get along again is if Kaladin comes back and invents family counseling.

Despite this, Dalinar does authorize Shallan’s strike on the Ghostblood base, though he has reservations about attacking a group they know so little about. Fortunately, Shallan’s team is gearing up to learn a lot more about the Ghostbloods. I wonder if the Ghostbloods will remain enemies of the Radiants forever — both groups want to protect people, it’s just that currently they don’t want to protect the same people.

These chapters were indeed more relaxed than last weeks, but it feels like the calm before the storm. Let us know your thoughts on today’s chapters in the comments below!