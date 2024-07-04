Science fiction has struggled since its inception to shake off the notion that it isn’t serious, that it’s all about little green men, that it’s basically fantasy in space (my local library has a green alien head on all the sci-fi spine stickers). And while there’s nothing wrong with a good space fantasy, plenty of sci-fi books manage to stay grounded in reality even while they’re speeding at near-light speeds to the edge of the galaxy. These sorts of books are generally known as “hard” sci-fi: science fiction with an emphasis on the science. There’s something special about reading a novel that contains fantastical creatures and technology, and being able to say “but this totally could happen” — that’s what hard sci-fi is all about.

So, below are some of the greatest hard sci-fi books of all time. I’ve read and enjoyed most of them, but I am including a few that I didn’t personally love because I seem to be in the minority there. We’ll dive into plot summaries and other thoughts below, but if you just want the list, in no particular order, here are 10 of the best hard sci-fi books (and series) of all time:

Revelation Space – Alistair Reynolds

The Martian – Andy Weir

Rendezvous with Rama – Arthur C. Clarke

The Forever War – Joe Haldeman

A Fire Upon the Deep – Vernor Vinge

Rainbow’s End – Vernor Vinge

Hyperion Cantos – Dan Simmons

Foundation series – Isaac Asimov

Remembrance of Earth’s Past series – Liu Cixin

The Expanse series – James S.A. Corey

Revelation Space – Alistair Reynolds

I’m biased because this was one of the first hard sci-fi novels I read, but Alastair Reynolds is no joke when it comes to hard sci-fi: the man has a PhD in astrophysics, and his books take space travel seriously. Revelation Space, weaves together the destinies of an interstellar archaeologist, a haunted starship captain, and an assassin very effectively. The book has mystery, suspense, and action, and the giant, near-empty ship Nostalgia for Infinity has lived in my head forever. Specific scenes are also so well crafted and easy to visualize that they stuck with me for a long time after I put the book down.

The Martian – Andy Weir

The Martian is a gripping tale of survival and ingenuity on Mars. When astronaut Mark Watney is stranded on the Red Planet after a disastrous mission, he uses his engineering and botanical skills to survive, while NASA and his crewmates mount a daring rescue effort. The novel has been widely celebrated for its accurate scientific detail, with plenty of page time dedicated to exactly how he attempts to keep himself alive via potatoes and homemade water. Compared to most of the other books on this list, the science in The Martian is relatively simple and contemporary — the real strengths of the novel are arguably the charm of the main character. It’s also a movie now, so if your eyes get tired after reading Revelation Space, you can see Matt Damon be the titular Martian.

Rendezvous with Rama – Arthur C. Clarke

Arthur C. Clarke’s Rendezvous with Rama is a masterful exploration of how incredibly alien actual aliens just might be. A mysterious alien starship enters our solar system, and a team of explorers is sent to investigate the cylindrical vessel. The novel stands out for its sense of awe and discovery, with the reader getting their mind blown alongside the explorers. As always, Clarke pays meticulous attention to scientific detail, and the book also contains some interesting philosophical reflections on humanity’s place in the universe.

The Forever War – Joe Haldeman

The Forever War shows up on most lists like this, and for good reason. The novel chronicles the life of soldier William Mandella, who fights in a centuries-long interstellar war. As he experiences time dilation, society on Earth evolves dramatically, and William gets more isolated and alienated each time he reenters society. Haldeman’s own experiences in the Vietnam War heavily influence the narrative, making it a powerful commentary on the futility of war, the passage of time, and the enduring human spirit.

A Fire Upon the Deep – Vernor Vinge

Vernor Vinge’s A Fire Upon the Deep is one of the most complex and imaginative books I’ve ever read. It explores the concepts of superintelligence, galactic civilizations, and the boundaries of knowledge, while also containing some very rich characters (my personal favorites being the living plants that roll around in hi-tech wheelchairs). The novel presents a multi-layered universe where different zones dictate the level of technological advancement. Vinge manages to build an incredibly detailed and well-thought-out world, and also populate it with lovable characters. Some have criticized the aliens for being anthropomorphized, but what they may lack in alien speech patterns, they more than make up for with how alien they are in terms of physiology and culture.

Rainbow’s End – Vernor Vinge

Vernor Vinge ends up on here twice, but for good reason. While most of the books on this list concern themselves with high concept stuff and space travel, Rainbow’s End offers something closer to now. The novel is set on a near-future Earth transformed by advances in biotechnology and virtual reality. The story follows Robert Gu, a former poet recovering from Alzheimer’s disease, as he navigates a society where almost everything can be augmented or altered digitally. Gu is drawn into a sinister plot with world-changing consequences, alongside his granddaughter Miri. In Rainbow’s End, Vinge explores themes of technological change, personal identity, and societal transformation — while once again weaving both a fantastic world and wonderfully deep characters.

Hyperion Cantos – Dan Simmons

We’re moving on from single books to series now, starting with Dan Simmons’ Hyperion Cantos. This duology is unique in how it blends literary fiction with grand sci-fi concepts. It begins with “Hyperion,” where seven pilgrims journey to meet the mysterious Shrike on the planet Hyperion, each recounting their own compelling story a la The Canterbury Tales. The seven stories are all starkly different, from the exciting military sci-fi of the general to the heart-wrenching story of the professor and his daughter. The wider universe of the cantos is deep and fascinating, and I really wish we could get a whole book just on the lives of the mysterious “Ousters” who live at the edge of known space, never returning to a planet. The Shrike is also one of the best villains of all time, despite having zero lines. This series does need the qualifier that it stretches the “hard” label to its breaking point at times, especially in how it handles FTL travel and the nature of time.

Foundation series – Isaac Asimov

Isaac Asimov’s Foundation series is a cornerstone of science fiction literature, renowned for its grand vision of the rise and fall of civilizations. The series begins with the concept of psychohistory, a mathematical prediction of future events, developed to save the Galactic Empire from millennia of chaos. Asimov weaves a complex tapestry of political intrigue, scientific progress, and philosophical inquiry. In doing so, he explores the cyclical nature of history and the enduring power of knowledge. It’s an incredibly influential series, largely due to Asimov’s insightful portrayal of how science as a way can be used to predict and shape the future. The TV series adaptation doesn’t really understand the main conceit of the books, so if you watched Apple TV’s Foundation and didn’t dig it, you should still give the books a try.

Remembrance of Earth’s Past series – Liu Cixin

Usually you’ll hear people refer to this series as “Three-Body Problem”, which is the title of the first book. Whatever you choose to call it, Liu Cixin’s Remembrance of Earth’s Past series is a monumental work of hard science fiction that delves into first contact with an alien civilization. The series explores themes of cosmic sociology, the Dark Forest theory, and the survival of civilizations. Liu’s intricate plotting, rigorous scientific detail, and philosophical depth create a narrative that is both intellectually challenging and profoundly engaging — although some of his characters come off flat in the English translation, and they sometimes feel more like plot devices than actual people. Still, if you’re here for fascinating sci-fi concepts, you can’t go wrong with this series.

The Expanse series – James S.A. Corey

The Expanse series is an epic space opera that combines political intrigue, interstellar warfare, and human drama. Set in a future where humanity has colonized the Solar System, the series begins with “Leviathan Wakes,” following the crew of the spaceship Rocinante as they uncover a vast conspiracy that threatens all of humanity. The series is best known for its richly developed characters, realistic portrayal of space travel (and combat), and intricate, fast-paced plot. And fast-paced is important, as there are nine books in all, plus a few novellas and short stories.

This list only scratches the surface, and there are many more excellent hard sci-fi books out there– we didn’t even get a Philip K. Dick book on the list. Let us know your own personal favorites in the comments below!