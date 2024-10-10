Hightower Family Tree (And All Notable Members) – House of the Dragon

One of the most influential houses in House of the Dragon is House Hightower: they were very influential during the reign of King Viserys I Targaryen, as well as the leading force of the Greens when the Dance of the Dragons began.

This family has had many famous members throughout history, from Uthor of the High Tower during the Age of Heroes, to Peremore Hightower, who indirectly led to the creation of the Citadel and the Order of Maesters. We will show you just how far back this House goes in the history of Westeros, while also pointing out some notable members from it.

Hightower Family Tree

Hightower Background & Traits

House Hightower is one of the oldest, most powerful, and most wealthy Houses in Westeros. It is located in the aptly named Hightower, in Oldtown. House Hightower are vassals of House Tyrell, and tend to prefer trade over war. Their house is also in possession of the Valyrian Steel sword Vigilence.

The Hightowers are known as a proud family, and some are said to have dabbled in alchemy and even necromancy. Members of this House typically have silver or gold hair.

Notable Hightowers

Uthor of the High Tower

Married to: Maris the Maid

Maris the Maid Offspring: Urrigon Hightower, Peremore Hightower

Uthor was a legendary king of the Hightowers from the Age of Heroes. He was said to have commissioned Bran the Builder, or his son Brandon Stark, to rebuild the Hightower, turning it into the great seat for House Hightower from then on.

Peremore Hightower

Peremore was sickly and spent most of his short life being bedridden. Born with a withered arm and twisted back, he was given the nickname Peremore the Twisted. He had an insatiable thirst for knowledge, so he surrounded himself with wise men, teachers, priests, healers, singers, wizards, alchemists, and, sorcerers.

After his death, his brother Urrigon Hightower gave the people who offered Peremore their knowledge a large tract of land beside the Honeywine. This led to the creation of the Citadel and the Order of Maesters.

Donnel Hightower

Born: Around 17 AC

Around 17 AC Died: 59 AC

59 AC Spouse: Unknown

Unknown Offspring: Son (name unknown)

Donnel was lord of House Hightower during the reign of Jaehaerys I Targaryen. In 48 AC, when Septon Moon and his followers arrived at Oldtown, Lord Donnel closed the gates on them. Although Moon and his followers remained outside, Donnel refused to take up arms, until Moon had died and less than 400 men remained at the gates — this act earned him the nickname Donnel the Delayer.